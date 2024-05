FATAL CRASH INVOLVING 3 VEHICLES IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

ONE PERSON HAS DIED FOLLOWING A THREE VEHICLE CRASH IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY SATURDAY EVENING.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 6:30 P.M. AT THE INTERSECTION OF COLLEGE WAY AND THE HIGHWAY 77 BYPASS.

EMS RESPONDED AND TRANSPORTED 2 ADULTS AND 1 CHILD TO THE HOSPITAL FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED DURING THE ACCIDENT.

POLICE SAY THE 64 YEAR OLD FEMALE DRIVER AND SOLE OCCUPANT OF ONE OF THE VEHICLES INVOLVED LATER DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED IN THE CRASH HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS CONTINUING.