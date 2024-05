185TH AIR GUARD FIREFIGHTERS UNDERGO TRAINING

MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD FIRE DEPARTMENT WERE TRAINING ON MULTIPLE SCENARIOS WITH THE AIRCRAFT RESCUE AND FIREFIGHTING TRAINER OVER THE WEEKEND AT THEIR AIR REFUELING WING BASE.

MASTER SGT. MITCH DECKER IS THE ASSISTANT CHIEF OF FIRE OPERATIONS ON THE BASE.

HE SAYS AIRCRAFT FIRE FIGHTING PRESENTS UNIQUE CHALLENGES BECAUSE THOSE FIRES USUALLY INVOLVE LARGE AMOUNTS OF FUEL:

DECKER SAYS THE AIR FORCE FIREFIGHTERS WERE ALSO TRAINING WHILE WEARING CHEMICAL WARFARE GEAR WITH THEIR REGULAR TURNOUT GEAR:

HE SAYS HAVING THE MOBILE TRAINER COME TO SIOUX CITY ALLOWS EVERYONE IN THE AIRPORT FIRE DEPARTMENT ACCESS TO THE REQUIRED TRAINING WITH MINIMAL INTERRUPTIONS TO WORK SCHEDULES:

THE TRAVELING TRAINER WAS IN SIOUX CITY FOR THREE DAYS AND HAD FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING FUEL, ENGINE AND FUSELAGE FIRES.

THE TRAINING ALSO HAD FIREFIGHTERS PRACTICING AIRCRAFT ENTRY TECHNIQUES.

