THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE WEST STREET BRIDGE WILL BE

RESTRICTED TO 3 TONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY FOR THE SAFETY OF THE TRAVELING PUBLIC.

THAT RESTRICTION WILL LAST UNTIL MITIGATION EFFORTS CAN BE MADE TO LIFT THE RESTRICTION.

RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO UTILIZE THE UNPOSTED DETOUR ROUTE OF STONE PARK BOULEVARD, HAMILTON BOULEVARD, SOUTH RIDGE ROAD, AND 320 TH STREET UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.