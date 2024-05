SATURDAY IS FREE COMIC BOOK DAY

LOCAL COMIC BOOK FANS ARE PREPARING TO TURN OUT THIS SATURDAY TO THEIR LOCAL FAVORITE STORE.

KEVIN MCGARRY OF ACME COMICS SAYS IT’S TIME ONCE AGAIN FOR NATIONAL FREE COMIC BOOK DAY:

TITLES SO FAR.

MCGARRY SAYS BOTH MARVEL AND DC ARE LAUNCHING NEW STORYLINES FOR FREE COMIC BOOK DAY THAT WILL TIE IN MANY OF THEIR ONGOING TITLES:

GO FROM THERE.

ONCE AGAIN ACME COMICS HAS A LOT OF OTHER ACTIVITIES GOING ON IN AND OUTSIDE OF THEIR STORE:

HAVE A GOOD TIME.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY RUNS FROM 11AM UNTIL 4PM AT ACME COMICS LOCATED AT 1622 PIERCE STREET HERE IN SIOUX CITY.