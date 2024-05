FT. DODGE AIR GUARD UNIT TO BE DEACTIVATED

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM THE DIRECTOR OF THE FEDERAL AIR GUARD OFFICE THAT THE 133RD TEST SQUADRON IN FORT DODGE WILL BE DEACTIVATED AS PART OF RESTRUCTURING.

RADIO IOWA’S DAR DANIELSON REPORTS.

THE SQUADRON IS COMPRISED OF 132 PERSONNEL, WITH 30 FULL TIME AND 102 PART TIME MEMBERS.

THE 133RD BECAME A GEOGRAPHICALLY SEPARATED UNIT UNDER THE 185TH AIR REFUEING WING IN NOVEMBER 2021.

Photo by Sr. Airman Tylon Chapman 185th Air National Guard