21 IMMIGRANTS BECOME NEW U.S. CITIZENS IN SIOUX CITY

TWENTY-ONE INDIVIDUALS FROM 15 COUNTRIES BECAME U.S. CITIZENS THURSDAY IN A CEREMONY HELD AT THE MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE IN SIOUX CITY.

THE OATH CEREMONY WHERE THE IMMIGRANTS SWORE ALLEGIANCE TO THE U.S. CONSTITUTION WAS THE FINAL STEP IN THEIR EFFORT TO BECOME U.S. CITIZENS.

A U.S. DISTRICT COURT MAGISTRATE, IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS AND A LOCAL AMERICAN LEGION COLOR GUARD WERE ALL PARTICIPANTS IN THE CEREMONIES.

Photo from Mary Treglia Facebook page