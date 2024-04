PARENTS FILE SUIT VS HINTON SCHOOL DISTRICT OVER ALLEGED WRESTLING PROGRAM ABUSES

THE PARENTS OF SOME HINTON STUDENTS WHO WERE MEMBERS OF THE HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING TEAM AT THE SCHOOL HAVE FILED CIVIL LAWSUITS AGAINST THE HINTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, ITS SUPERINTENDENT KEN SLATER, THE FORMER WRESTLING HEAD COACH CASEY CRAWFORD AND ASSISTANT COACH BRADLEY KUODAS AND SCHOOL ATHLETIC DIRECTOR BRIAN DEJONG.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY LAWSUITS ALLEGE NEGLIGENCE BY THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE DEFENDANTS FOR PHYSICAL ASSAULTS AND BULLYING AND HARASSMENT AGAINST THEIR CHILDREN BY UPPER CLASS VARSITY MEMBERS OF THE WRESTLING TEAM.

THAT INCLUDES ALLEGATIONS THAT THE COACHES ALLOWED VARSITY MEMBERS TO PLAY VIOLENT AND AGGRESSIVE GAMES AGAINST JUNIOR VARSITY MEMBERS INCLUDING SLAPPING, CHOKING, PUNCHING, TRIPPING AND SHOVING THEM.

THE LAWSUIT CLAIMS THE COACHES DID NOTHING TO STOP THOSE ACTIONS DESPITE BEING CONFRONTED BY PARENTS

IT ALSO CLAIMS THAT ON ROAD TRIPS TO A MATCH IN BURKE NEBRASKA IN JANUARY, THAT VARSITY WRESTLERS PURCHASED AND THEN ASSAULTED JUNIOR VARSITY MEMBERS WITH VARIOUS SEX TOYS.

THE LAWSUIT FURTHER ALLEGES THAT VARSITY WRESTLERS USED A TASER ON SOME J-V WRESTLERS IN FEBRUARY AT CORALVILLE, IOWA.

THE LAWSUIT CLAIMS THAT THE COACHES AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR WERE PRESENT AND AWARE OF THOSE INCIDENTS, BUT WERE DRINKING ALCOHOL IN THE HOTEL LOBBY WHILE THE ALLEGED ASSAULTS WERE TAKING PLACE.

THE PARENTS FILING THE LAWSUITS ARE SEEKING MONETARY DAMAGES FOR MEDICAL COSTS AND EMOTIONAL DISTRESS AND FOR COURT COSTS AGAINST THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANTS.