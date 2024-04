OMAHA AREA STRUCK BY TORNADOES

AN AREA FROM OMAHA TO LINCOLN WAS STRUCK BY TORNADOES FRIDAY AFTERNOON, DESTROYING HOMES AND OTHER PROPERTY.

EPPLEY AIRFIELD TOOK A HIT AROUND 5 P.M. AND WAS SHUTDOWN AFTER A FUNNEL TOUCHED DOWN ON THE EAST END OF THE AIRPORT.

SEVERAL HOMES IN THE OMAHA AREA WERE DESTROYED BY THE TORNADOES AND HEAVY RAINS CAUSED STREET FLOODING IN SEVERAL AREAS INCLUDING 42ND AND DODGE.

THERE WAS ALSO DAMAGE TO HOMES IN ELKHORN AND AT LEAST ONE BUILDING COLLAPSED IN WAVERLY.

BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD SAYS A TWISTER STRUCK ONE OF THEIR TRAINS NEAR WAVERLY, CAUSING SEVERAL CARS TO DERAIL.

THE RAILROAD SAYS NO CREW MEMBERS WERE HURT.