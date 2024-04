CRIME VICTIMS NEED TO SPEAK UP AND GET HELP

THIS IS NATIONAL CRIME VICTIM’S RIGHTS WEEK, AND A CEREMONY WAS HELD AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE TO BRING AWARENESS TO RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO VICTIMS.

IT’S THE 43RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE WEEK WITH A THEME THIS YEAR OF “HOW WOULD YOU HELP?”

WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS SAYS THERE ARE A VARIETY OF WAYS TO DO THAT:

VICTIMS7 OC…….IF YOU HAVE CONCERNS. ;19

LOOMIS SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO BE SUPPORTIVE TO THE VICTIMS.

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE ROBERT TIEFENTHALER SAYS VICTIMS OF CRIMES NEED TO TELL SOMEONE WHAT HAPPENED TO THEM:

VICTIMS8 OC……..THAT THEY NEED. :25

HE SAYS THAT’S IMPORTANT FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE:

VICTIMS9 OC……THAT’S NOT LOVE. :18

THE JUDGE ALSO SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO SHOW UP FOR YOUR COURT HEARING IF YOU DO FILE CHARGES AGAINST SOMEONE WHO ASSAULTED YOU.

ONE OF THE LOCAL AGENCIES TO HELP THOSE VICTIMS IS SAFE PLACE.

MARGARITA MORALES IS A VICTIM’S ADVOCATE THERE:

VICTIMS10 OC…….PROCESS FOR THEM. ;17

YOU MAY CALL SAFE PLACE TO GET THAT HELP 24/7 AT 1-800-982-7233