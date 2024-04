CITY RE-EVENT SET FOR SATURDAY

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS CAN RECYCLE ELECTRONICS, MATTRESSES AND OTHER ITEMS AT THE CITY’S SEMI-ANNUAL RE-EVENT SATURDAY MORNING.

ARAH MONTAGNE OF CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES SAYS THIS ONE WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER LOCATED AT 5800 28TH STREET:

THOSE FEES RANGE FROM $15-DOLLARS FOR A TV MONITOR OVER 45 INCHES TO $10-DOLLARS FOR SMALLER ONES, FIVE DOLLARS FOR A COUNTER TOP FAX/PRINTER, THREE DOLLARS FOR A LAPTOP AND TWO DOLLARS FOR A COMPUTER TOWER, VCR, OR VIDEO GAME CONSOLE.

MATTRESSES ARE FIVE TO TEN DOLLARS TO RECYCLE, DEPENDING ON THE SIZE, THE SAME RANGE FOR TIRES WITH OR WITHOUT THE RIM.

THE CITY WEBSITE HAS A FULL LIST OF ITEMS AND FEES.

THE RE-EVENT RUNS FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL NOON SATURDAY.