TWO SC FIRE RESCUE PARAMEDICS RECEIVE IMPACT AWARDS

DAN LOOFE AND LIZ FORD ARE THE RECIPIENTS OF THE SIOUXLAND IMPACT AWARD FROM POWELL BROADCASTING FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL.

BACK ON JANUARY 10TH, SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WAS DISPATCHED TO A COOKING FIRE AT 2811 MYRTLE STREET.

THE FIRE DESTROYED THE HOME OF THE COUPLE AND THEIR TWO CHILDREN, WHO LOST EVERYTHING.

LIZ FORD, A LEAD PARAMEDIC WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE’S EMS DIVISION, IMMEDIATELY CALLED RED CROSS TO START GETTING THE FAMILY ASSISTANCE.

SHE AND FELLOW PARAMEDIC DAN LOOFE MADE PHONE CALLS, AND ALSO BROUGHT CLOTHES TO ASSIST THE FAMILY.

FORD AND LOOFE WENT BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY TO HELP THE FAMILY IN NEED.