SATURDAY IN THE PARK HEADLINERS ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY IN THE PARK WILL HAVE A DIVERSE GROUP OF TALENT PEFORMING ON THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL STAGE THIS JULY 6TH.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS BLEACHERS WILL HEADLINE THE MAIN STAGE;

SITP1 OC……DOING IN MAY. :21

MIKE CAMPBELL AND THE DIRTY KNOBS WILL APPEAL TO CLASSIC ROCK FANS.

BERNSTEIN SAYS CAMPBELL AND TOM PETTY FORMED THE HEARTBREAKERS IN 1972, WITH CAMPBELL ON LEAD GUITAR:

SITP2 OC…..CATALOG AS WELL. :24

DEL WATER GAP AND COUNTRY SINGER NIKKI LANE ROUND OUT THE INITIAL MAIN STAGE ACTS.

CO-ORGANIZER KELLY QUINN ANNOUNCED THE “ABE STAGE” ACTS:

SITP3 OC……HIP HOP ARTIST. :12

BLUES ACT BLACK JOE LEWIS AND THE HONEYBEARS WILL ALSO TAKE THE ABE STAGE.

THREE OR FOUR MORE ACTS WILL BE ANNOUNCED FOR EACH STAGE OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS.