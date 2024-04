REYNOLDS TO LEAD TRADE MISSION TO INDIA

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL LEAD A TRADE MISSION TO INDIA LATER THIS YEAR TO STRENGTHEN IOWA’S TRADE AND INVESTMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH ONE OF THE WORLD’S FASTEST GROWING ECONOMIES.

THE TRADE MISSION IS PLANNED FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH-22ND, AND WILL INCLUDE SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG AND A DELEGATION OF AGRICULTURAL AND BUSINESS LEADERS.

REYNOLDS SAYS “INDIA IS THE WORLD’S LARGEST DEMOCRACY AND HAS TRANSFORMED ITS ECONOMY, MAKING IT THE FIFTH LARGEST IN THE WORLD.”

SHE IS EXPECTED TO MEET WITH BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT LEADERS IN MUMBAI AND NEW DELHI.

THE TRADE MISSION IS BEING ORGANIZED BY THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WITH SUPPORT FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE.