NO FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED IN SCHULTZ DEATH

IOWA’S STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER CONDUCTED A FORENSIC AUTOPSY ON THE BODY OF DAVID SCHULTZ.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS THE 53-YEAR-OLD SCHULTZ WAS POSITIVELY IDENTIFIED THROUGH DENTAL RECORDS.

SCHULTZ’S BODY WAS FOUND WEDNESDAY IN A FARM FIELD IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF UNION AVE. IN SAC COUNTY. PRELIMINARY AUTOPSY RESULTS SHOW NO SIGNS OF TRAUMA OR SERIOUS INJURY.

FURTHER AUTOPSY TEST RESULTS ARE PENDING.

AUTHORITIES DO NOT SUSPECT FOUL PLAY IN THE DEATH OF SCHULTZ.

THERE ARE MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS RIGHT NOW ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO RESULT IN THE DEATH OF THE WALL LAKE TRUCKER.

DAVID SCHULTZ HAD BEEN MISSING SINCE LAST NOVEMBER 21ST.

WHEN SCHULTZ WENT MISSING THE FIELD HIS BODY WAS FOUND IN WEDNESDAY WAS EMPTY AND THERE WASN’T ANY SNOW ON THE GROUND.

HUNDREDS OF VOLUNTEERS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENTS HAD SEARCHED THOSE FIELDS AND A MULTI COUNTY AREA WITHOUT FINDING HIM UNTIL WEDNESDAY.

SCHULTZ’S WALLET AND CELL PHONE WERE IN HIS TRUCK WHEN IT WAS FOUND PARKED ON THE TRAVELED PORTION OF THE ROAD AT THE INTERSECTION OF 190TH STREET AND UNION AVENUE IN RURAL SAC COUNTY.

HIS COAT WAS FOUND NEAR THE TRUCK.

HIS FAMILY HAS THANKED THOSE WHO HELPED IN THE SEARCH IN A POST ON THEIR GO-FUND ME PAGE, WHICH RAISED NEARLY $19,000 IN DONATIONS.