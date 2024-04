BIDDING TO BEGIN ON HOME BUILT BY CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS

PROSPECTIVE HOMEBUYERS ARE INVITED TO CHECK OUT THE NEWLY COMPLETED HOUSE BUILT BY STUDENTS IN THE SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY’S TRADES PATHWAY.

INTERESTED SIOUXLANDERS CAN TOUR THE THREE-BEDROOM, TWO-BATHROOM HOME DURING AN OPEN HOUSE FROM 5:30 PM TO 7 PM THIS (THURSDAY) EVENING AT THE HARRY HOPKINS BUILDING IN SIOUX CITY LOCATED AT 3000 HIGHWAY 75 JUST A FEW BLOCKS SOUTH OF OUTER BELT DRIVE.

STUDENTS HAVE BEEN PUTTING THE FINISHING TOUCHES ON THE HOME THIS WEEK, INSTALLING LIGHT FIXTURES, TRIM, AND COUNTERTOPS,

ANYONE INTERESTED IN THE HOME MAY SUBMIT A BID AS PART OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S BIDDING PROCESS.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THAT PROCESS CAN BE FOUND ON THE DISTRICT’S WEBSITE.