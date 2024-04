185TH AIR GUARD HOSTS CAREER DAY

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM THE SIOUXLAND AREA SPENT PART OF THEIR DAY THURSDAY EXPLORING NEARLY 100 DIFFERENT CAREERS AVAILABLE AT THE SIOUX CITY 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD.

TECH SGT. ADAM ALLEN IS ONE OF THE GUARD’S RECRUITERS:

RECRUIT6 OC…..WE CAN TEACH YOU THE SKILLS. :24

ALLEN SAYS WHILE MOST JOBS ARE CONSIDERED “TRADITIONAL” OR PART TIME, THERE ARE NEARLY 300 FULL TIME EMPLOYEES WHO ARE INVOLVED IN DAILY OPERATIONS AT THE AIR REFUELING WING:

RECRUIT7 OC……THAT IS OUR FUTURE. :08

ONE OF THOSE POTENTIAL FUTURE 185TH MEMBERS IS EMMALIE GAMBLE, A SENIOR AT SGT. BLUFF LUTON:

RECRUIT8 OC…SOMEDAY. :10

TRADITIONAL CAREERS IN THE NATIONAL GUARD ALLOW MEMBERS TO ATTEND DRILL PRIMARILY ON TRAINING WEEKENDS PLUS TWO WEEKS EACH YEAR WHILE ALSO ATTENDING COLLEGE OR WORKING FULL TIME AT A CIVILIAN JOB.

GAMBLE PLANS TO FURTHER HER EDUCATION WHILE BECOMING A GUARD MEMBER:

RECRUIT9 OC…….POLICE SCIENCE. ;07

STUDENTS ATTENDING THE 185TH’S CAREER DAY WERE TREATED TO A PIZZA LUNCH AND TOURED ONE OF THE GIANT REFUELING PLANES ON THE BASE.