SUSPECT HELD WITHOUT BOND IN HARRISON COUNTY DEATH

AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE VICTIM IN THE APRIL 21ST HARRISON COUNTY HOMICIDE.

THE IOWA D-C-I SAYS 53-YEAR-OLD DOUGLAS MANLEY OF MISSOURI VALLEY, IOWA WAS FOUND DECEASED AT HIS RURAL RESIDENCE SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

THE IOWA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER HAS RULED MANLEY’S DEATH AS A HOMICIDE CAUSED BY BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA.

THE SUSPECT IN MANLEY’S DEATH, 22-YEAR-OLD SEBASTIN O’BRIEN OF LITTLE SIOUX, IOWA; REMAINS HELD WITHOUT BOND IN THE HARRISON COUNTY JAIL.

HIS PRELIMINARY HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 1ST.