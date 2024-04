POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLEGED THREAT AT EAST HIGH SCHOOL

SHORTLY BEFORE THE NORMAL DISMISSAL TIME AT EAST HIGH SCHOOL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION RECEIVED INFORMATION ABOUT AN ALLEGED THREAT INVOLVING THE SCHOOL.

EAST HIGH SCHOOL WAS PUT INTO SECURE LOCKOUT STATUS UNTIL CLASSES WERE DISMISSED, MEANING NOBODY ELSE WOULD BE ALLOWED INSIDE.

THERE WAS AN INCREASED POLICE PRESENCE ON THE EAST HIGH SCHOOL’S CAMPUS.

LAW ENFORCEMENT IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE INFORMATION THAT WAS PROVIDED TO THE EAST HIGH ADMINISTRATIVE TEAM REGARDING THE ALLEGED THREAT.