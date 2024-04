MORNINGSIDE TO CONSTRUCT NEW SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WILL BUILD A NEW SCHOOL OF BUSINESS ON THE CAMPUS.

SCHOOL PRESIDENT DR. ALBERT MOSLEY MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT A NEWS CONFERENCE IN THE UNIVERSITY’S LINCOLN CENTER, WHICH HAS HOUSED THE CAMPUS BUSINESS CLASSES SINCE 1974:

ROSEN1 OC……..CAMPUS (FADE SFX) :26

TOM ROSEN EARNED HIS DEGREE IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND HAS SERVED MORE THAN 20 YEARS AS PART OF THE MORNINGSIDE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

HE HAS SIGNIFICANTLY CONTRIBUTED TO THE CAMPUS’S LANDSCAPE THROUGH PREVIOUS MAJOR NAMING GIFTS FOR THE ROSEN-VERDOORN ATHLETIC COMPLEX, TOM ROSEN FIELD, ROSEN AG CENTER, AND OTHER PROJECTS.

DR. MOSLEY SAYS THIS NEW GIFT IS A SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT IN HELPING SECURE MORNINGSIDE’S FUTURE:

ROSEN2 OC……..OF THE BUSINESS WORLD. :17

MOSLEY SAYS THE EXACT LOCATION FOR THE NEW BUSINESS CENTER HAS YET TO BE FINALIZED:

ROSEN3 OC……….ACADEMIC BUILDINGS. :13

DR. MOSLEY SAYS THE PLANS FOR THE 50 YEAR OLD LINCOLN BUSINESS CENTER HAVE NOT BEEN DETERMINED, BUT IT MAY BE USED AS A CAMPUS WELCOME CENTER.