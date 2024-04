BODY OF MISSING WALL LAKE TRUCKER REPORTEDLY FOUND

THE BODY OF A MISSING WALL LAKE, IOWA TRUCK DRIVER IS BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN FOUND.

53-YEAR-OLD DAVID SCHULTZ WAS LAST SEEN NOVEMBER 21ST.

THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A CALL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FROM AN INDIVIDUAL WHO REPORTED HE DISCOVERED A BODY IN HIS FIELD.

THE BODY WAS FOUND NEAR THE INTERSECTION WHERE THE SEMI TRUCK OF SCHULTZ WAS LOCATED THAT DAY LAST NOVEMBER.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS NOT CONFIRMED THE IDENTITY OF THE BODY, BUT SCHULTZ’S WIFE HAS TOLD LOCAL SIOUX CITY TV STATIONS THAT IT IS HER MISSING HUSBAND.

THE BODY HAS BEEN TRANSPORTED TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER FOR A FORENSIC AUTOPSY.

AT 3:04 PM ON NOVEMBER 21ST IS WHEN A SAC COUNTY SECONDARY ROAD EMPLOYEE REPORTED TO THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT THERE WAS A SEMI-TRACTOR-TRAILER PARKED ON THE TRAVELED PORTION OF THE ROAD AT THE INTERSECTION OF 190TH STREET AND UNION AVENUE.

RESPONDING DEPUTIES FOUND DAVID SCHULTZ’S WALLET AND CELL PHONE INSIDE WITH HIS DRIVER’S LICENSE IN THE WALLET, BUT THE TRUCKER WAS NOT WITH THE TRUCK.

SEVERAL SEARCHERS HAD COMBED THROUGH A MULTI-COUNTY AREA IN THE FOLLOWING WEEKS, BUT FOUND NO SIGN OF HIM.