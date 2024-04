SC POLICE RECEIVE LIFEVAC UNIT DONATION FROM MASONIC LODGE

SIOUX CITY POLICE VEHICLES ARE NOW EQUIPPED WITH A LIFE SAVING TOOL, THANKS TO AN IDEA FROM A POLICE VOLUNTEER AND A DONATION FROM THE MASONIC LODGE #103.

MARIE DIVIS OF THE POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS LIFEVAC HELPS VICTIMS WHO ARE CHOKING:

SHE SAYS LIFEVAC HAS SAVED HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE’S LIVES:

BRENT JEPSEN OF THE MASONIC LODGE SAYS ONE OF THEIR MEMBERS, JERRY LEVAY, WHO IS A POLICE VOLUNTEER BROUGHT THE IDEA TO THEM:

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS IT’S COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS LIKE THIS THAT HELP MAKE THE DEPARTMENT MORE EFFECTIVE IN SERVING OUR COMMUNITY.