APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR SC POLICE YOUTH ACADEMY

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS FOR THEIR 2024 YOUTH ACADEMY.

IT’S OFFERED DURING THE SUMMER FOR SCHOOL STUDENTS WHO ARE AT LEAST 14 YEARS OLD TO GIVE LOCAL YOUTH AN OPPORTUNITY TO EXPERIENCE WHAT POLICE DO, AS WELL AS LEARN MORE ABOUT POSSIBLE CAREERS IN LAW ENFORCEMENT.

SGT. TOM GILL HAS BEEN INVOLVED WITH THE ACADEMY AND STUDENTS FOR 22 OF HIS 24 YEARS WITH THE POLICE DEPARTMENT:

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE STUDENTS TAKE PART IN A LOT OF HANDS ON ACTIVITIES IN THE SIX SESSION ACADEMY:

THERE IS NO FEE FOR THE STUDENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE YOUTH ACADEMY

DAKOTA VALLEY FRESHMAN AVIANA GORTER TOOK PART IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S ACADEMY:

ISSAC MONTEROSA OF WEST HIGH SCHOOL ALSO TOOK PART AND SAYS HE IS LOOKING AT A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT:

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH THE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS OR THE GUIDANCE OFFICE AT ALL SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOLS AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS, AS WELL AS POLICE HEADQUARTERS AT 601 DOUGLAS STREET.

THE DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS IS MAY 3RD AND IS LIMITED TO 22 STUDENTS.

THE YOUTH ACADEMY RUNS WEDNESDAYS FROM MAY 22ND UNTIL JUNE 26TH AND BEGINS AT 3 P.M. EACH OF THOSE DAYS.