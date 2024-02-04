JOANNA HO & LIZ KLEINROCK: EYES THAT WEAVE THE WORLD’S WONDERS

Author: Joanna Ho with Liz Kleinrock (Illustrated by Dung Ho)

Book: EYES THAT WEAVE THE WORLD’S WONDERS

Publishing: HarperCollins (January 23, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“Ho now creates a beautiful book about family: what makes individuals and what connects us to one another. This book is a perfect addition to any children’s shelf, whether aimed at families, adoption, multicultural stories, or topics of love and ­acceptance.” —School Library Journal (starred review)

From New York Times bestselling Joanna Ho, of Eyes that Kiss in the Corners, and award-winning educator Liz Kleinrock comes a powerful companion picture book about adoption and family. A young girl who is a transracial adoptee learns to love her Asian eyes and finds familial connection and meaning through them, even though they look different from her parents’.

Her family bond is deep and their connection is filled with love. She wonders about her birth mom and comes to appreciate both her birth culture and her adopted family’s culture, for even though they may seem very different, they are both a part of her, and that is what makes her beautiful. She learns to appreciate the differences in her family and celebrate them.

