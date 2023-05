U.S. HOUSE VOTES AGAINST STUDENT LOAN DEBT RELIEF PLAN

THE U.S. HOUSE HAS APPROVED A RESOLUTION THAT WOULD OVERTURN PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STUDENT DEBT RELIEF PLAN.

ALL FOUR MEMBERS OF THE IOWA CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION, INCLUDING FOURTH DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE RANDY FEENSTRA, VOTED WITH THE MAJORITY IN FAVOR OF THE RESOLUTION.

A WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON SAYS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WILL VETO IT IF IT PASSES THE SENATE.

THE PRESIDENT ARGUES THAT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HAS THE LEGAL AUTHORITY TO EXECUTE THE ONE-TIME CANCELLATION OF UP TO $20,000 IN FEDERAL STUDENT LOAN DEBT FOR QUALIFIED BORROWERS.

TWO HOUSE DEMOCRATS VOTED WITH REPUBLICANS TO PASS THE RESOLUTION.

THE ISSUE IS ALSO CURRENTLY TIED UP IN COURT.

THE SUPREME COURT IS EXPECTED TO ISSUE A RULING SOON ON THE PRESIDENT’S ACTION.