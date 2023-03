SCHOLTEN VOTES TO LIMIT EMINENT DOMAIN ON CARBON PIPELINES

REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY WAS ONE OF OVER 70 IOWA HOUSE MEMBERS WHO VOTED WEDNESDAY TO REQUIRE AT LEAST 90 PERCENT OF MILES ALONG PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINE ROUTES TO BE VOLUNTARILY SECURED BEFORE EMINENT DOMAIN COULD BE USED TO SEIZE THE REST:

SCHOLTEN, WHO IS A DEMOCRAT, QUOTED HIS REPUBLICAN OPPONENT, STEVE KING, WHO SCHOLTEN PREVIOUSLY CHALLENGED FOR THE 4TH DISTRICT IOWA CONGRESSIONAL SEAT.

KING LIVES IN CRAWFORD COUNTY AND SCHOLTEN QUOTED KING’S COMMENTS FROM A NEWSPAPER INTERVIEW:

THE 73-20 VOTE WAS NOT ALONG PARTY LINES, AS A MIX OF REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS VOTED BOTH FOR AND AGAINST THE MEASURE.

THE BILL NOW GOES TO THE STATE SENATE, WHERE IT EARLIER FAILED TO CLEAR A FUNNEL DEADLINE IN THAT CHAMBER.