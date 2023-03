ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH (Update)

ONE TEENAGER HAS DIED AND ANOTHER HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY EVENING IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS TWO VEHICLES WERE TRAVELING SOUTH ON HIGHWAY 31 NEAR 145TH STREET WHEN THEY COLLIDED.

BOTH VEHICLES ENTERED A DITCH. WITH ONE ROLLING MULTIPLE TIMES, EJECTING THE DRIVER.

THAT 17-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY ONE WITH CRITICAL INJURIES AND LATER DIED FROM THOSE INJURIES.

THE 16-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE OTHER VEHICLE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

BOTH DRIVERS ARE STUDENTS AT CHEROKEE HIGH SCHOOL.

THE SCHOOL SAYS COUNSELORS ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH FRIDAY TO TALK WITH THEIR CLASSMATES ABOUT THE TRAGEDY.

THE STUDENTS NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Updated 2:40 p.m. 3/23/23