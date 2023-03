NORTH HIGH STUDENTS COOK UP UNIQUE DISHES IN FOOD COMPETITION

FOUR TEAMS OF STUDENTS ARE COMPETING THIS WEEK AT SIOUX CITY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL IN THE 3RD ANNUAL FOOD TRUCK WARS EVENT.

THE STUDENTS ARE IN THEIR 3RD YEAR OF CULINARY AND MANY ARE WANTING TO MAKE A CAREER OUT OF IT.

EACH STUDENT HAS COME UP WITH A SPECIALTY FOOD THAT THEY HAVE PREPARED AND SERVED TO COMMUNITY MEMBERS WHO VOTE FOR NOT ONLY THE BEST FOOD, BUT ALSO BUSINESS PLAN.

JOSE VALLADOLID CREATED A COMBO FOR HIS “CHU” FOOD TRUCK:

SOPHOMORE ALEJANDRA DIAZ-TORRES’S IDEA STARTED WITH RAMEN NOODLES:

OTHER ENTRIES INCLUDED A KOREAN STYLE CORN DOG AND A DOUBLE BREADED CHICKEN TENDERLOIN WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE ON A CORNBREAD WAFFLE WITH SPICY SYRUP.

THE PROSTART II CLASS IS PART OF THE CAREER ACADEMY BUT HOUSED AT NORTH HIGH.

THE STUDENTS ALSO EXPLAINED HOW THEY WOULD HIRE EMPLOYEES, THEIR FOOD COSTS, A MENU AND A WORK SCHEDULE.