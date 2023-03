IOWA SENATE PASSES BILL TO BAN CELL PHONE USE WHILE DRIVING

THE IOWA SENATE HAS VOTED TO MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR ALL DRIVERS TO USE A HAND-HELD SMART PHONE WHILE A VEHICLE IS IN MOTION.

IF THE BILL BECOMES LAW, MOTORISTS TICKETED FOR HANDLING A SMART PHONE WHILE DRIVING WOULD BE FINED 100-DOLLARS.

THERE WOULD BE HIGHER FINES AND THE POTENTIAL FOR A LICENSE SUSPENSION IF THE DISTRACTION OF A SMART PHONE LEADS TO AN ACCIDENT THAT CAUSES SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE BILL PASSED THE SENATE ON A 47-TO-THREE VOTE AND NOW GOES TO THE HOUSE FOR CONSIDERATION.

TWENTY-FOUR OTHER STATES PROHIBIT ALL DRIVERS FROM USING A HAND-HELD SMART PHONE WHILE A VEHICLE IS MOVING.

IT IS CURRENTLY ILLEGAL FOR IOWA DRIVERS TO TEXT WHILE DRIVING.