TEAMS NEEDED TO HELP CLEAN UP OUR TOWN

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS INVITING RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS, AND COMMUNITY GROUPS TO PUT TOGETHER TEAMS TO TAKE PART IN THE ANNUAL CITY LITTER DASH NEXT MONTH.

SPOKESMAN JOHN BYRNES SAYS IT’S AIMED TO HELP BEAUTIFY OUR COMMUNITY AND REDUCE THE IMPACT OF LITTER ON OUR ENVIRONMENT:

BYRNES HOPES FOR TEAMS OF TEN OR MORE VOLUNTEERS TO WORK AN ASSIGNED AREA:

TEAMS WILL JOIN OTHERS AT NOON ON FRIDAY, APRIL 21ST FOR A COMPLIMENTARY LUNCH AND VOLUNTEER RALLY AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER.

