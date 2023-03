ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE TO MAKE 4TH ST A “GREEN WAY”

A LOT OF GREEN WILL BE SEEN LATER TODAY ON 4TH STREET IN SIOUX CITY.

FIFTEEN YEARS AFTER THE FIRST SIOUX CITY ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE TRAVELED DOWN 4TH STREET WITH JUST A FEW CARS AND TRUCKS, THE ANNUAL EVENT TAKES PLACE THIS EVENING BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER.

THE PARADE WILL TAKE PLACE AT 6 P.M. THIS EVENING, STARTING ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET AT IOWA STREET AND CONTINUING WEST DOWN 4TH, ENDING AT WATER STREET.

THE CELEBRATION WILL FEATURE MORE THAN 50 FLOATS, MUSICIANS AND GROUPS.

THE PARADE WAS CREATED IN 2009 BY A GROUP OF IRISH SIOUXLANDERS WHO WANTED A FUN WAY TO BRING OUR COMMUNITY TOGETHER TO CELEBRATE ST. PATRICK’S DAY.