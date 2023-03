4TH GRADE CITY HISTORY PROJECTS ON DISPLAY

THE 32ND ANNUAL SIOUX CITY 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS EXHIBIT IS NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM.

EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER-BAYSE SAYS HUNDREDS OF LOCAL STUDENTS HAVE CREATED MODELS AND POSTERS OF LOCAL HISTORIC LANDMARKS, PEOPLE AND EVENTS:

4THGR1 OC……SIOUX CITY’S PAST. :15

EACH YEAR YOU SEE NOT JUST FAMILIAR LANDMARKS DISPLAYED, BUT ALSO SOME UNIQUE CREATIONS:

4THGR2 OC…….OF COMMERCE. :11

THE EXHIBIT WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH MAY 6TH.

THAT’S WHEN STUDENTS WILL BE HONORED AT A RECEPTION AND AWARDS CEREMONY.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE HISTORY PROJECT WITH BALLOTS AVAILABLE AT THE MUSEUM’S FRONT DESK.