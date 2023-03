JACOBSON-SCHULTE NAMED 12TH PRESIDENT OF BRIAR CLIFF

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY HAS CHOSEN A VERY FAMILIAR FACE TO BE THEIR NEW PRESIDENT.

DR. PATRICK JACOBSON-SCHULTE WAS NAMED AS THE SCHOOL’S 12TH PRESIDENT THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES CHAIRMAN STEVE STOUFFER MADE WHAT PROVED TO BE A VERY POPULAR ANNOUNCEMENT:

JACOBSON-SCHULTE HAS BEEN SERVING AS INTERIM PRESIDENT SINCE THE PREVIOUS PRESIDENT, DR. RACHELLE KECK LEFT FOR THE TOP POST AT GRANDVIEW UNIVERSITY OF DES MOINES.

BEFORE THAT HE HAD SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AT BRIAR CLIFF.

PRESIDENT PATRICK AS THE STUDENTS HAVE CALLED HIM THANKED EVERYONE FOR THEIR SUPPORT AND CREDITS HIS OWN CHILDREN FOR HELPING HIM INTERACT WITH THE STUDENTS:

JACOBSEN-SCHULTE SAYS THE CAMPUS HAS KEY INITIATIVES HE WANTS TO HELP MOVE FORWARD:

HE SAYS HIS DOOR WILL ALWAYS BE OPEN TO STUDENTS AND STAFF.

JACOBSON-SCHULTE’S TERM AS THE FULL TIME PRESIDENT BEGINS IMMEDIATELY.