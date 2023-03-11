JENNIFER EASTWOOD – THE STORY OF DISNEY: 100 Years of Wonder

Editor: Jennifer Eastwood, Senior Editor of Disney Editions

Book: THE STORY OF DISNEY: 100 Years of Wonder

Publishing: Disney Editions (March 7, 2023)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The Walt Disney Company honors its 100th anniversary in 2023. As part of the festivities, this must-have coffee table book showcases the company’s history and rich legacy―past, present, and future―through vibrant voices and rare Disney concept art and photographs.

On October 16, 1923, Walt Disney and his brother Roy founded what we now know to be The Walt Disney Company. Walt’s passion and vision continues to inspire creative development across the company. As a result, Disney characters―and their stories―have touched the lives of generations of fans. They encourage a belief that dreams really can come true.

As the official companion to the touring exhibition by Walt Disney Archives and SC Exhibitions, this gorgeous coffee table book serves as a treasure trove for pop culture enthusiasts, artists, art collectors, and Disney fans.

Searching for more ways to connect with the Disney Parks and films? Explore these books from Disney Editions: