JENNIFER EASTWOOD – THE STORY OF DISNEY: 100 Years of Wonder

Editor: Jennifer Eastwood, Senior Editor of Disney Editions
Book: THE STORY OF DISNEY: 100 Years of Wonder
Publishing: Disney Editions (March 7, 2023)
Synopsis (from the Publisher):
On October 16, 1923, Walt Disney and his brother Roy founded what we now know to be The Walt Disney Company. Walt’s passion and vision continues to inspire creative development across the company. As a result, Disney characters―and their stories―have touched the lives of generations of fans. They encourage a belief that dreams really can come true.
As the official companion to the touring exhibition by Walt Disney Archives and SC Exhibitions, this gorgeous coffee table book serves as a treasure trove for pop culture enthusiasts, artists, art collectors, and Disney fans.
