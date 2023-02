TOM CLARK TO LEAD MERCYONE OF WESTERN IOWA

A SIOUX FALLS MAN HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO BE THE NEW PRESIDENT OF SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL.

TOM CLARK MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS THE CHIEF STRATEGY & GROWTH OFFICER FOR AVERA HEALTH IN SIOUX FALLS.

WHILE THERE, HE HELPED GUIDE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR THE ORGANIZATION’S 377 LOCATIONS ACROSS FIVE STATES, INCLUDING HOSPITALS, CLINICS AND SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES.

CLARK BRINGS MULTIPLE YEARS OF EXPERIENCE LEADING FAITH-BASED HOSPITALS AND HEALTH SYSTEM OPERATIONS TO MERCYONE WESTERN IOWA.

HE ALSO HELD THE C-E-O POSITION AT BLUFFTON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER AND WELLS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL IN BLUFFTON, INDIANA.

CLARK WILL JOIN MERCYONE IN LATE FEBRUARY.