LOCAL LAW AGENCIES RECRUIT FUTURE OFFICERS

DOZENS OF AREA COLLEGE STUDENTS AND OTHER YOUNG ADULTS CAME TO THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO CHECK INTO A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THOSE ATTENDING INCLUDED A GROUP FROM MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

CITY COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS ALSO WORKS AT THE UNIVERSITY, AND SAYS IT’S A CHANCE FOR THE STUDENTS TO FIND OUT WHAT A CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT CAN OFFER:

RECRUITS1 OC……… GO INTO THAT. :25

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT DEMONSTRATED THEIR K-9 AND SWAT UNITS TO THOSE ATTENDING.

CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER WELCOMED THE ATTENDEES AND SAYS RECRUITING NEW OFFICERS IS IMPORTANT:

RECRUITS2 OC….THIS PROFESSION. :26

THE CHIEF SAYS IT’S ALSO IMPORTANT FOR COMMUNITIES TO HAVE AN ADEQUATE NUMBER OF OFFICERS ON DUTY:

RECRUITS3 OC………NEARLY AS EFFECTIVE. :22

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND IOWA STATE PATROL WERE ALSO ON HAND TO MEET WITH PROSPECTIVE RECRUITS..

STUDENTS ATTENDING CAME FROM SEVERAL LOCAL COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES.