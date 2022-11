ORTEGA OFFERED SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL SUPT. POSITION

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S SCHOOL BOARD HAS VOTED TO EXTEND AN OFFER TO DR. RONY ORTEGA TO SERVE AS THE NEW SUPERINTENDENT OF THEIR COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THE OFFER IS PENDING CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENT AND FINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS.

DR. ORTEGA WAS ONE OF FOUR FINAL CANDIDATES WHO WERE INTERVIEWED AND ASKED TO WEIGH IN ON CULTURE, STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT, FACILITY NEEDS AND OTHER KEY ISSUES.

SCHOOL BOARD VICE PRESIDENT CHRIS KREUGER SAYS IT WAS ONE OF THE TOUGHEST DECISIONS HE’S EVER MADE, BECAUSE OF THE STRENGTHS OF THE FINALISTS.

KREUGER SAYS EACH CANDIDATE BROUGHT HIGH-CALIBER EDUCATIONAL KNOWLEDGE AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS.

ORTEGA IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS THE BRYAN HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL AND FORMERLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SCHOOL SUPPORT AND SUPERVISION FOR THE OMAHA PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT.

HE WAS ALSO THE PRINCIPAL OF BUFFETT MAGNET MIDDLE SCHOOL IN OMAHA FOR FOUR YEARS.

ORTEGA’S CONTRACT WILL LIKELY START ON JULY 1, 2023.

HE WILL BE REPLACING TODD STROM, WHO ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT IN SEPTEMBER. STROM’S LAST DAY WILL BE JUNE 30TH