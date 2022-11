KC-135’S RETURN TO 185TH IOWA NATIONAL GUARD AIRBASE

THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S KC-135 AIRCRAFT FROM THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING HAVE RETURNED TO THEIR HOME BASE IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK AFTER THE COMPLETION OF A MONTHS LONG RUNWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

THAT CONSTRUCTION MEANT THE GIANT REFUELERS HAD TO OPERATE AT BASES IN TOPEKA, KANSAS AND LATER IN SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA SINCE CONSTRUCTION GOT UNDERWAY THIS PAST APRIL.

LT. COLONEL BEN YOUNG IS A KC-135 PILOT WHO IS HAPPY TO BE BACK HOME IN IOWA:

THE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT CLOSED THE LONGER OF TWO AVAILABLE RUNWAYS USED BY THE LARGE KC-135 AIRCRAFT.

CONSTRUCTION CREWS REPLACED OVERRUNS ON BOTH ENDS OF THE 9000 FOOT RUNWAY AND ALSO REFURBISHED WIDE SHOULDERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE RUNWAY:

THAT INCLUDES A SPECIAL MISSION FRIDAY:

WITH THE JETS SAFELY BACK, THEIR RETURN SHOULD ALLOW EVERYONE INVOLVED TO ENJOY SOME TIME WITH FAMILY AND MAYBE A LITTLE FOOTBALL DURING THE WEEKEND.

Thanks to S.Sgt Vince DeGroot