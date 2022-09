REILLY RETIRES AFTER FOUR DECADES IN LAW ENFORCEMENT

ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S VETERAN POLICE OFFICERS IS HANGING UP HIS BADGE.

CAPTAIN MARTI REILLY HAS RETIRED FROM THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AFTER SERVING MORE THAN FOUR DECADES IN LAW ENFORCEMENT:

REILLY HAS HEADED THE INVESTIGATIONS UNIT OF THE DEPARTMENT THE PAST FEW YEARS.

HE SAYS HE HAS HAD A FULFILLING CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMNT:

Reilly with Police Chief Rex Mueller

SO WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE VETERAN LAWMAN AND HIS WIFE AS HE BEGINS HIS RETIREMENT?:

THE DEPARTMENT HELD A RETIREMENT GATHERING FOR REILLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT POLICE HEADQUARTERS.