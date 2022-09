VIETNAM WAR VETERANS TELL THEIR STORIES AT FREEDOM PARK

BOOKS ABOUT THE VIETNAM WAR WERE THE FOCUS OF EVENTS AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THURSDAY MORNING.

FIRST, VIETNAM VETERAN AND LONGTIME SIOUX CITY COLLEGE PROFESSOR RALPH SWAIN DONATED HIS COLLECTION OF VIETNAM WAR BOOKS TO THE PARK’S INTERPRETIVE CENTER:

SWAIN SERVED IN THE ARMY IN VIETNAM AND TAUGHT AT BRIAR CLIFF AND WESTERN IOWA TECH IN SIOUX CITY:

SWAIN DONATED OVER 100 DIFFERENT BOOKS ON THE WAR TO THE PARK AND CENTER WHICH HAS A PERMANENT HALF SCALE DISPLAY OF THE WALL THAT HEALS, THE VIETNAM WAR MEMORIAL.

SEVERAL LOCAL VIETNAM VETERANS ATTENDED THE PARK CENTER THURSDAY BECAUSE OF ANOTHER BOOK.

STEVE FEIMER, PROFESSOR EMERITUS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, HAS WRITTEN “VIETNAM VETS, STILL COMING HOME” WHICH PROFILES 31 VETERAN’S STORIES ABOUT THEIR SERVICE IN THE VIETNAM WAR:

ONE OF THOSE VETS WAS DENNIS DAUM, WHO SERVED IN THE MARINES AS A MACHINE GUNNER AND ROCKET LAUNCHER.

HE TOOK PART IN A LOT OF COMBAT NEAR THE DEMILITARIZED ZONE:

DAUM WEARS A SHIRT WITH THE SLOGAN “BULLET MAGNET” ON IT.

HE AND OTHER VETERANS PROFILED SIGNED COPIES OF THE BOOK AT FREEDOM PARK.

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE BOOK ONLINE AT THE VIETNAM VETS DOT COM.