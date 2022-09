COOK PARK CONCERT PLAN PUT ON HOLD

SIOUX CITY CAME UP A LITTLE BIT SHORT IN ONLINE VOTING TO ADVANCE IN AN ATTEMPT TO GET FUNDING FROM THE LEVITT FOUNDATION FOR A SERIES OF OUTDOOR CONCERTS AT COOK PARK NEXT YEAR.

THE PROJECT NEEDED TO MAKE THE TOP 20 IN THE NATIONAL COMPETITION TO MAKE THE SECOND ROUND, BUT FINISHED A COUPLE OF NOTCHES BELOW THAT IN THE FIELD OF 36.

PROJECT SPOKESMAN BRENT STOCKTON OF VANGARDE ARTS SAYS THAT MEANS FOR NOW, THE COOK PARK SHOWS AREN’T GOING TO HAPPEN:

WHILE THE COOK PARK SHOWS AREN’T HAPPENING FOR NOW, STOCKTON SAYS OTHER CONCERTS LIKE THE “DOWNTOWN LIVE” SERIES NEAR THE PUBLIC MUSEUM WILL CONTINUE NEXT SUMMER:

STOCKTON APPRECIATES THE SUPPORT THAT THOSE WHO VOTED FOR THE PROJECT PROVIDED:

THOSE VOTING CAST BALLOTS ONLINE AND ALSO BY TEXT IN ATTEMPT TO WIN THE LEVITT FOUNDATION’S AMP GRANT.