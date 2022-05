NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER STORMS STRIKE SOUTH DAKOTA

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SOUTH DAKOTA IN THE WAKE OF THE DAMAGING STORMS THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE STATE..

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS CONFIRM ONE DEATH IN SIOUX FALLS AND THE FATALITY WAS ONE OF DOZENS OF STORM-RELATED INJURIES REPORTED IN THE STATE.

AUTHORITIES ARE ADVISING PEOPLE NOT TO TRAVEL IN SIOUX FALLS AFTER NUMEROUS LARGE TREES AND POWER LINES BLEW DOWN MAKING TRAVEL HAZARDOUS.

EMERGENCY CREWS WERE ASKING PEOPLE TO STAY HOME THERRE TODAY WHILE DAMAGE WAS ASSESSED.

NEARLY 170 DAMAGING-WIND REPORTS CAME IN TO THE STATE, INCLUDING 60 THAT WERE OVER 75 MILES-PER-HOUR.

OVER 25-THOUSAND PEOPLE WERE WITHOUT POWER ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE MAYOR OF CASTLEWOOD SAYS THE CITY HAS SUFFERED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE AFTER BEING HIT BY THE STORM.

CASTLEWOOD SCHOOL WAS SIGNIFICANTLY DAMAGED AFTER A DIRECT HIT FROM HIGH WINDS. NO TRAVEL IS RECOMMENDED THERE.