BOSSMAN & IOWA LAWMAKERS CONTINUE TO WAIT TO FINISH SESSION

ANOTHER WEEK HAS GONE BY WITH THE IOWA LEGISLATURE STILL HAVING SOME MAJOR UNFINISHED BUSINESS.

STATE LAWMAKERS HAVE BEEN AT HOME ALL WEEK FOR THE MOST PART BECAUSE THE REPUBLICAN LED HOUSE AND SENATE REMAIN AT ODDS OVER GOVERNOR REYNOLDS WISH TO FUND SCHOLARSHIP VOUCHERS FOR PRIOVATE SCHOOL STUDENTS.

THE STATE BUDGET HAS NOT BEEN FINALIZED EITHER BECAUSE OF THAT AND REPRESENTATIVE JACOB BOSSMAN OF SIOUX CITY IS BACK HOME WAITING TO BE CALLED BACK FOR VOTES:

SOME THINK LAWMAKERS WON’T RETURN UNTIL AFTER THE JUNE 7TH IOWA PRIMARY.

BOSSMAN SAYS NOBODY IS SAYING YET WHEN THAT RETURN DATE WILL HAPPEN:

BOSSMAN SAYS MOST OF THE LAWMAKERS HAVE RESUMED THEIR EVERYDAY LIVES UNTIL THEY ARE SUMMONED BACK TO DES MOINES:

THE BOTTOM LINE IS THAT THE STATE BUDGET MUST BE PASSED BY JUNE 30TH AS THE NEW FISCAL YEAR BEGINS ON JULY 1ST.