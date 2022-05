NEW PROGRAM HONORS HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS ENTERING THE MILITARY

A NEW LOCAL PROGRAM TO RECOGNIZE GRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS WHO ARE ENTERING MILITARY SERVICE TOOK PLACE THURSDAY MORNING AT THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE.

THE SENIORS WERE RECOGNIZED WITH GRADUATION STOLES PRESENTED BY LOCAL MILITARY LEADERS IN A PROGRAM PROPOSED BY BISHOP HEELAN SOPHMORE MARIA MCGOWAN:

GRADSTOLE1 OC………..DIDN’T SEEM RIGHT. :13

HER BROTHER JAKE WILL ATTEND THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY AFTER GRADUATING FROM BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL THIS SPRING.

KOHEN RANKIN OF BOYDEN HULL IS A GRADUATING SENIOR WHO IS GOING TO ATTEND THE WEST POINT U.S. MILITARY ACADEMY.

GRADSTOLE2 OC………….SERVE YOUR COUNTRY. :24

EIGHT AREA HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS WERE PRESENTED GRADUATION STOLES IN THE CEREMONY WHO ARE ENTERING THE VARIOUS BRANCHES OF MILITARY SERVICE.