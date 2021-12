POLICE IDENTIFY WESTSIDE ACCIDENT VICTIM

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED FROM INJURIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE AS HE CROSSED THE STREET ON THE WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

71-YEAR-OLD DAVID BIDDLE STOPPED IN THE INTERSECTION TO PICK SOMETHING UP AND WAS HIT BY AN ONCOMING S–U-V AT WEST 4TH AND BLUFF STREETS.

BIDDLE WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE WITH CRITICAL INJURIES AND DIED A SHORT TIME LATER.

POLICE SAY THE JUVENILE FEMALE DRIVER SAID SHE WAS NOT ABLE TO SEE THE PEDESTRIAN DUE TO THE SUN OBSCURING HER VISION.

NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AGAINST THAT DRIVER.