COUNCIL BLUFFS TEACHER CHARGED WITH MAKING THREATS OF TERRORISM

A TEACHER AT COUNCIL BLUFFS ABRAHAM LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL IS CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF THREATS OF TERRORISM FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAVING NOTES THREATENING GUN VIOLENCE AT THE SCHOOL.

THIRTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD KATRINA PHELAN CONFIRMS THE HANDWRITING ON THE FOUR NOTES IS HERS, BUT SHE SAYS SHE DOESN’T REMEMBER WRITING THEM.

THE NOTES WERE ALLEGEDLY WRITTEN NOVEMBER 18TH, 19TH AND 23RD.

THE NOTES WERE FOUND IN PHELAN’S CLASSROOM OR BY THE TEACHER HERSELF.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SHE APPARENTLY HAD NO INTENTION OR MEANS OF CARRYING OUT THE THREATS AND THE NOTES WERE WRITTEN TO SOUND LIKE THEY CAME FROM AN UNNAMED STUDENT WHO WAS TIRED OF BEING RIDICULED.

PHELAN TOLD DETECTIVES SHE MAY HAVE WRITTEN THE NOTES TO BRING ATTENTION TO THE FACT THE SCHOOL ISN’T A SAFE PLACE.

SHE IS FREE ON $5000 BOND WITH A COURT DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 8TH.