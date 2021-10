SIOUX CITY RECEIVES $2 MILLION DOLLAR GRANT FOR PROJECT PEONY

SIOUX CITY HAS RECEIVED A TWO MILLION DOLLAR RAILROAD GRANT FOR A YET TO BE ANNOUNCED PROJECT IN THE SOUTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL AREA.

THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION AWARDED THE GRANT AT THEIR MEETING TUESDAY MORNING FOR “PROJECT PEONY”.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE TALKING CONFIDENTIALLY WITH A COMPANY THAT IS CONSIDERING BUILDING A FACILITY IN THE SOUTHBRIDGE AREA.

THE GRANT IS ONE STEP IN DEVELOPING FINANCING FOR THE PROJECT.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THEY HOPE TO MAKE A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN THE FUTURE, BUT THE DEVELOPMENT PROCESS OF THE PROJECT WILL TAKE SOME TIME.