RE-AUDIT OF SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT RECOMMENDS FINANCIAL CHANGES

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND HAS RELEASED DETAILS OF A RE-AUDIT REPORT ON THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT FROM JULY 1ST OF 2016 THROUGH JUNE 30TH OF 2019.

THE RE-AUDIT WAS PERFORMED AT THE REQUEST OF PETITIONERS, INCLUDING CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER DAN GREENWELL, WITH CONCERNS ABOUT SALARY WAGE INCREASES, EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENTS, AND THE USE OF DISTRICT CREDIT CARDS:

AUDITOR SAND ALSO REPORTED CONCERNS WITH CERTAIN REIMBURSEMENTS TO DISTRICT ADMINISTRATORS, INCLUDING TWELVE REIMBURSEMENTS TOTALING $979 FOR FOOD, SNACKS, AND DECORATIONS FOR STAFF MEETINGS AND PARTIES AND AROUND $730 FOR WHICH DOCUMENTATION WAS NOT ADEQUATE OR NOT AVAILABLE.

SAND RECOMMENDATIONS INCLUDED ALL EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS FOR PERSONNEL NOT COVERED UNDER A MASTER CONTRACT BE REVIEWED AND APPROVED BY THE BOARD AND BE DOCUMENTED IN THE MEETING MINUTES, AND HAVE THE BOARD ENSURE ALL REIMBURSEMENTS ARE REASONABLE AND NECESSARY FOR DISTRICT OPERATIONS.

GREENWELL SAYS THE RE-AUDIT HAS IMPROVED HOW THE DISTRICT MANAGES ITS FINANCES:

SAND SAYS THE DISTRICT RESPONDED FAVORABLY TO THE RECOMMENDATIONS INCLUDED IN THE RE-AUDIT REPORT:

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION DECLINED COMMENT BUT RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THE FOLLOWING

“THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS COMMITTED TO THE APPROPRIATE USE OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS ON BEHALF OF STUDENTS IN OUR DISTRICT.

WE TAKE OUR ANNUAL AUDITS VERY SERIOUSLY AND WELCOME THE OPPORTUNITY FOR STATE EXPERTS TO TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT OUR PROCESSES TO ENSURE OUR BOARD-DIRECTED PRACTICES AND POLICIES ARE MOST THOROUGH.

WE ARE GRATEFUL THAT THE STATE AUDITOR’S RE-AUDIT CONFIRMED THE FINDINGS OF THE ACCOUNTING FIRM THAT CONDUCTS THE DISTRICT’S ANNUAL FINANCIAL AUDIT WHILE ALSO PROVIDING US WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN NEW WAYS THAT WE CAN IMPROVE OUR ACCOUNTING PRACTICES.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING ALONGSIDE THE DISTRICT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO IMPLEMENT RECOMMENDATIONS BY THE STATE AUDITOR TO STRENGTHEN OUR BOARD POLICIES.”