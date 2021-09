SNIDER APPOINTED C-O-O OF UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S

COREY SNIDER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AT SIOUX CITY’S UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S FACILITY.

SNIDER WILL OVERSEE HOSPITAL OPERATIONS AND HOLDS A MASTER OF HEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATION, AS WELL AS A BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN HEATH ADMINISTRATION FROM INDIANA UNIVERSITY.

HE AND HIS WIFE, MELANIE SAY THEY LOOK FORWARD TO BECOMING PART OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

“I AM HUMBLED AND HONORED TO BE ABLE TO SERVE IN THIS CAPACITY AT UNITYPOINT HEALTH – SIOUX CITY. I AM EXCITED TO PLAY A PART IN LEADING THE MISSION-DRIVEN PURPOSE OF THE ORGANIZATION AS WE LOOK TOWARD THE FUTURE. WORKING COLLABORATIVELY WITH THE PHYSICIANS, THE TEAMS AND THE COMMUNITY ARE ALL OF HIGHEST IMPORTANCE TO ME IN CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES AND REDUCING HEALTH INEQUITIES,” SNIDER STATED.