BELK TRIAL VERDICT SET FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH

WE WILL LEARN THE VERDICT IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF PAUL BELK NEXT WEEK IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY PRESIDED OVER THE BENCH TRIAL OF BELK IN APRIL AND WILL ANNOUNCE HIS VERDICT IN THE CASE ON SEPTEMBER 24TH AT 1 P.M.

THE 31-YEAR-OLD BELK WAS CHARGED IN THE FATAL STABBING IN APRIL OF 2020 OF THE WOMAN WHO ADOPTED HIM, 55-YEAR-OLD LISA BELK.

PAUL BELK WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING HIS ADOPTED SISTER, 28-YEAR-OLD SUSAN BELK IN THE SAME INCIDENT.