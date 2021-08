MANGELSEN WILDLIFE PHOTOS ON DISPLAY AT MUSEUM

FORTY CLASSIC IMAGES BY A RENOWNED NEBRASKA NATURE PHOTOGRAPHER ARE NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS THE PHOTO EXHIBIT OF THOMAS MANGELSEN, TITLED A LIFE IN THE WILD, IS THE LARGEST TEMPORARY EXHIBIT THE MUSEUM HAS HOSTED AT ITS DOWNTOWN SITE:

PERSONALLY SELECTED BY MANGELSEN, THE PROLIFIC PHOTOGRAPHER REFERS TO THE FEATURED IMAGES AS HIS LEGACY PHOTOGRAPHS.

AMONG THE MOST FAMILIAR IMAGES ARE 1989’S POLAR DANCE OF POLAR BEARS APPEARING TO DANCE, 2014’S MOUNTAIN OUTLAW OF A GRIZZLY BEAR CHARGING HEAD ON THROUGH THE SNOW, AND 1988’S CATCH OF THE DAY, CAPTURING THE EXACT MOMENT THAT A SPAWNING SALMON, TRYING TO LEAP OVER A WATERFALL ALONG ALASKA’S BROOKS RIVER, SOARS RIGHT INTO THE WAITING JAWS OF A MASSIVE BROWN BEAR.

IT IS ONE OF THE MOST WIDELY CIRCULATED WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHS IN HISTORY.

THE EXHIBIT IS ON DISPLAY THROUGH JANUARY 16TH AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.